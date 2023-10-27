Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,450.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,528.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,529.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

