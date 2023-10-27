Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after buying an additional 55,631 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

