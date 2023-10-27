Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,572,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,923,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $127.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.86 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.