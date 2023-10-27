Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,853 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $115.05 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $114.50 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

