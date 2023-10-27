Southern Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

