Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 426,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,608,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,991,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $420.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

