Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,441 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

