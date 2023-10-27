Southern Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 1.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $77.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

