Southern Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.08 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

