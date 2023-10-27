Southern Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

