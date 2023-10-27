Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $64.24 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.