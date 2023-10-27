Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 59,939 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 335,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 247,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 207,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the period.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

