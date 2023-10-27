Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS BUFF opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

