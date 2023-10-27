Southern Capital Advisors LLC Takes $664,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 781,235 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,089,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.