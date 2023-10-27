Southern Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

