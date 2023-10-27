Southern Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

