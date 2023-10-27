SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.