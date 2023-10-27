SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

