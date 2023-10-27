Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

