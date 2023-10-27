Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $258.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.