Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $44,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.