Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires 2,910 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.