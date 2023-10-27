Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $374,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $11,164,713 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

