Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires Shares of 3,800 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $226.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $203.24 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.