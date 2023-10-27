Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires Shares of 988 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $429.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.03. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

