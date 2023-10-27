Tanager Wealth Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

