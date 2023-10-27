Tanager Wealth Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 7.30% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 898,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 265,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,696.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 177,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $20.66 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

