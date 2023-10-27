Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 13,113 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $26,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

