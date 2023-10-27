Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 19,191 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

