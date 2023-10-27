Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 30,886 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 1.07% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,438,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,791,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 136,075 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

