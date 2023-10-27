Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 468 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

