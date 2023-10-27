Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 103,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 423,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

