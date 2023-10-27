Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Shares in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.21% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

