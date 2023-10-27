Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,737,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

