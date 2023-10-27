Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 1,484 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $263.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.