Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,946 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.