Tanager Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $295.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $761.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

