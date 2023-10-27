Tanager Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

