Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $104,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after buying an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -509.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

