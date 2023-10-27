Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,963 shares during the period. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.73% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNTA opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

