Tanager Wealth Management LLP Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

