Tanager Wealth Management LLP Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $379.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

