Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.56 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

