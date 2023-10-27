Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $2 Million Position in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its stake in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,078 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 3.25% of Vivani Medical worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 118,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivani Medical

In other Vivani Medical news, Director Gregg Williams purchased 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,450 shares in the company, valued at $65,283. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 427,128 shares of company stock worth $418,649. Insiders own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Vivani Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VANI opened at $1.12 on Friday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vivani Medical

(Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.