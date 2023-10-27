Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $22.29 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

