Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

