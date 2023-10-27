Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,721 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

