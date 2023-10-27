Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,721 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,677,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 636,652 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.67 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

