Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 1.07% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $39.61 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.