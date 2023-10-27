Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $54.74 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,572 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 11.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 6.31% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $54,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHLF. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,894,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,488,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,332,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 678,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 278,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,982,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

